Backup Power Line to Zaporizhzhia NPP Disconnected Due to Shelling - IAEA

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The backup power line to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) was disconnected last night due to damage caused by shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"A 330 kilovolt (kV) back-up power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was disconnected late yesterday due to damage caused by shelling, in the latest incident underlining the facility's fragile supplies of electricity from the grid," Grossi said.

According to the agency, the ZNPP continues to receive off-site electricity needed to cool the reactors and maintain other important nuclear safety functions via a single external 750 kV power line.

The extent of damage to the backup line is not yet clear, work is underway to repair it, the IAEA experts at the site said.