Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - EFSA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Bacteria resistant to commonly used antibiotics are frequently found in animals and humans, though simultaneous resistance to several important antibiotics has been rarely detected in humans, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European food Safety Authority (EFSA) said on Monday.

"Antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats we face worldwide, affecting humans, animals, and the environment. Working together remains key to tackling this complex problem. In our work, we embody the One Health approach, recognising the close links and interdependency of the health of humans, animals, plants, and the wider environment," the ECDC and EFSA chief scientists, Mike Catchpole and Carlos Das Neves, said in a statement.

Besides, S. Enteritidis and C. jejuni, bacteria responsible for salmonellosis and campylobacteriosis infections in humans, demonstrated growing resistance to ciprofloxacin, a popular antibiotic, over 2013-2021, according to the report. In several countries, C.

jejuni found in broilers has developed resistance strong enough for ciprofloxacin to be no longer recommended as a treatment for severe Campylobacter infections.

However, over the same period, an increasing number of bacteria from food-producing animals remained susceptible to all tested antibiotics, which can be described as a positive trend. Additionally, scientists recorded a drop in antibiotics-resistance in Salmonella, especially those bacteria found in pigs and calves. The research also showed erythromycin, a medicine used for the treatment of campylobacteriosis, becoming more effective against Campylobacter jejuni in humans and broilers.

Finally, bacteria resistant to such last-resort antimicrobials as carbapenems were very rarely found in humans and food-producing animals, which is clearly a good sign, the statement said. However, European scientists called for continued monitoring of the situation, since this type of antibiotics is crucial for treating infections that can be transmitted between animals and humans.