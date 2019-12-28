Bad Weather Could Be Behind Kazakhstan Plane Crash - Interior Ministry

Investigators looking into the plane crash that took place near the Kazakh city of Almaty consider adverse weather conditions as one of possible reasons behind the accident, the press service of the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Saturday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Investigators looking into the plane crash that took place near the Kazakh city of Almaty consider adverse weather conditions as one of possible reasons behind the accident, the press service of the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people aboard, crashed on Friday soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said that 12 people were killed in the accident.� Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that the crash was presumably caused either by technical malfunction or by a mistake of the pilot.

"An investigative team is considering several scenarios, including a technical malfunction of the plane, [adverse] weather and meteorological conditions, as well as� a possible pilot errors," the press service said in a statement.

According to Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbaev, investigators should establish chronology of events of the accident. To this end, they are conducting checks of all ground and aviation services involved in the organization of flights and questioning responsible persons and plane's passengers.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Berik Kamaliev said on Saturday that flight data and voice recorders have been removed from the crashed plane and would be sent to Moscow for decryption.