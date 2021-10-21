Bad Weather in Poland Leaves Four Dead - Rescuer

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Four people have died as a result of inclement weather in Poland, a spokesman for the country's State Fire Service, Karol Kierzkowski, said on Thursday.

On Thursday, strong gusts of wind at speeds up to 100kph were registered in several regions of Poland, as a result of which rescuers were sent out to assist more than three thousand times.

"As a result of a strong gust of wind in the village of Rusko, a truck was knocked off the road and turned over. One person died," Kierzkowski told the reporters.

The fire service spokesman also said that another person died after the wall of a house under construction collapsed.

Another fatal accident occurred in Wroclaw, where a tree fell onto a passenger car, killing two people, according to Kierzkowski