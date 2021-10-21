UrduPoint.com

Bad Weather In Poland Leaves Four Dead - Rescuer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Bad Weather in Poland Leaves Four Dead - Rescuer

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Four people have died as a result of inclement weather in Poland, a spokesman for the country's State Fire Service, Karol Kierzkowski, said on Thursday.

On Thursday, strong gusts of wind at speeds up to 100kph were registered in several regions of Poland, as a result of which rescuers were sent out to assist more than three thousand times.

"As a result of a strong gust of wind in the village of Rusko, a truck was knocked off the road and turned over. One person died," Kierzkowski told the reporters.

The fire service spokesman also said that another person died after the wall of a house under construction collapsed.

Another fatal accident occurred in Wroclaw, where a tree fell onto a passenger car, killing two people, according to Kierzkowski 

Related Topics

Accident Weather Fire Road Car Died Wroclaw Poland

Recent Stories

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

36 minutes ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

51 minutes ago
 Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

48 minutes ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

48 minutes ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

48 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.