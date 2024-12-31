Bad Weather Set To Hit UK New Year Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Adverse weather on Monday looked set to hit UK New Year festivities, as the organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party cancelled the event on public safety grounds.
The Edinburgh celebrations, a major tourist draw which last year attracted some 30,000 people, had been due to feature a fireworks display and a concert headlined by Scottish band Texas.
But organisers said it would not be safe to go ahead with preparations for outdoor events scheduled for Monday and New Year's Eve on Tuesday due to "ongoing high winds and inclement weather".
Planned New Year fireworks in the holiday resort town of Blackpool in northwestern England were also cancelled due to a forecast of high winds, the local council said.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a rare severe flood warning of "danger to life" for parts of Scotland.
It said a heavy downpour was expected to burst riverbanks in Aviemore in northern Scotland and nearby areas of the Scottish Highlands.
"Due to persistent and heavy rainfall, river levels on the River Spey will rise throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning causing serious flooding," it said.
"Extensive flooding to properties and businesses is expected in and around Aviemore."
The UK's Met Office, meanwhile, said heavy rain and strong winds could be expected in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.
Some snow was also forecast for parts of Scotland.
"A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather," said Met Office meteorologist Steve Willington.
"Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning" over the coming week, he added.
A Met Office amber warning for rain and snow -- the second most severe weather notice, meaning there is a potential risk to life -- is in place for Scotland.
A number of less severe yellow warnings for rain, wind and snow were also in place for Scotland and northern England.
Recent Stories
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Bad weather set to hit UK New Year celebrations2 minutes ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump12 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigates barrier hit in Jeju Air crash52 minutes ago
-
Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back problem52 minutes ago
-
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon52 minutes ago
-
Kyrgios goes down fighting on return, Sabalenka wins season-opener52 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accreditation1 hour ago
-
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame1 hour ago
-
Djokovic, Sabalenka win season-openers but Kyrgios loses on return1 hour ago
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement1 hour ago
-
China says shared Covid information 'without holding anything back'2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks dip as Santa snubs Wall Street2 hours ago