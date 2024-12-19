Open Menu

Bad Weather Strikes Again As Third Australia-India Test Ends In Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Bad weather strikes again as third Australia-India Test ends in draw

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane ended in a draw after storms halted the hosts' bid for an unlikely win Wednesday to leave the series locked 1-1.

An early tea was taken at the Gabba because of bad light with India 8-0 after having been set a target of 275 for victory, after Australia declared on 89-7.

But a big storm swept over the ground during the break and play was abandoned, with the five-Test series now heading to Melbourne and then Sydney.

The draw badly hurts India's chances of making the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's next year, with Australia now likely to defend their title against South Africa.

With rain causing regular disruptions throughout the Test, the chance of a result other than a draw looked to have disappeared when India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday.

But Australia came out firing in their second innings to give themselves a chance to bowl the tourists out and take an unlikely victory.

After losing most of the morning session, Australia began their second innings after lunch showing no signs of an attacking approach.

But once under-pressure openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney fell, along with the equally out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian approach seemed to change as the batsmen started to attack every ball.

Khawaja, who turned 38 on Wednesday, came into the second innings after a run of poor form which has seen him not score a century since June 2023.

He spanked two fours from the first over he faced from Mohammed Siraj, but it took the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah just one ball to get his man, the left-hander bowled off an inside edge that also clipped his pad.

Labuschagne was next to go after wafting at a wide ball from Bumrah and edging to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The carnage continued when McSweeney played a cut shot off Akash Deep, edging to Pant to leave the Australians 16-3.

Deep had his second when Mitchell Marsh, promoted to bat at number four, also left his bat hanging and edging to Pant, with Australia staggering at 28-4.

That became 33-5 when Steve Smith was well caught by a diving Pant down the leg side off Siraj for four.

Australia were obviously trying to set a target for the Indians to chase and Travis Head (17) fell going for quick runs, a wild slog off Siraj getting a top edge that flew skywards for Pant to come around for his fifth catch.

Skipper Pat Cummins came in and smashed 22 runs off just 10 balls before miscuing an attempted pull shot off Bumrah and holing out to KL Rahul at mid-off.

He sent Mitchell Starc out but declared soon after.

India resumed the day on 252-9 in reply to the hosts' 445 after a 10th-wicket partnership between Bumrah and Deep late Tuesday allowed them to avoid the follow-on.

They were dismissed for 260 four overs into the first session when Deep was stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off part-time spinner Head.

Related Topics

India Firing Attack Storm Century World Australia Poor Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Man Mitchell South Africa KL Rahul Travis Head Rishabh Pant June From Top

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

2 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Tes ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

2 minutes ago
 China playing key role in development, prosperity ..

China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..

8 minutes ago
 US reports first severe case of bird flu in a huma ..

US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human

8 minutes ago
 13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off ..

13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai

8 minutes ago
 3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zo ..

3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

10 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major succe ..

Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..

10 minutes ago
 France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

10 minutes ago
 UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Me ..

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

32 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..

32 minutes ago
 KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in K ..

KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif

8 minutes ago
 AJK takes leap in agricultural development with in ..

AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extrac ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World