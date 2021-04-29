Badaling Great Wall to cap tourist numbers during May Day holiday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Beijing's Badaling section of the Great Wall, a popular tourist destination, will cap its daily number of visitors at 75 percent of the maximum capacity during the May Day holiday, the site's administration said Thursday.

The scenic spot expects a significant rise in tourist numbers during this year's holiday from May 1 to May 5.

Visitors need to reserve tickets to the site in advance.

To accommodate the May Day crowds, the Badaling Great Wall will extend its opening hours during the holiday and launch night tours from April 30 to May 4.

The scenic site administration also reminds tourists to follow COVID-19 prevention and control protocols such as conducting temperature checks before entry and keeping a safe distance from other visitors.