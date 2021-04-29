UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Badaling Great Wall To Cap Tourist Numbers During May Day Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:34 PM

Badaling Great Wall to cap tourist numbers during May Day holiday

Beijing's Badaling section of the Great Wall, a popular tourist destination, will cap its daily number of visitors at 75 percent of the maximum capacity during the May Day holiday, the site's administration said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Beijing's Badaling section of the Great Wall, a popular tourist destination, will cap its daily number of visitors at 75 percent of the maximum capacity during the May Day holiday, the site's administration said Thursday.

The scenic spot expects a significant rise in tourist numbers during this year's holiday from May 1 to May 5.

Visitors need to reserve tickets to the site in advance.

To accommodate the May Day crowds, the Badaling Great Wall will extend its opening hours during the holiday and launch night tours from April 30 to May 4.

The scenic site administration also reminds tourists to follow COVID-19 prevention and control protocols such as conducting temperature checks before entry and keeping a safe distance from other visitors.

Related Topics

Beijing Tours SITE April May From

Recent Stories

China expects 265 mln passenger trips during May D ..

35 seconds ago

Two held during raid on Sheesha Center

3 minutes ago

FPCCI lauds arrangements for COVID vaccination dri ..

3 minutes ago

Legal blow for Merkel's climate plan as German Gre ..

3 minutes ago

10 SDOs of PSB 17 promoted as XENs in PBS-18 and p ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton support price to be announced soon, says Dr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.