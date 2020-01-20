BAE swoops for Raytheon, United assets amid merger

British defence company BAE Systems on Monday said it had agreed to buy key electronic systems from US peers Raytheon and United Technologies whose planned merger has necessitated asset sale

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :British defence company BAE Systems on Monday said it had agreed to buy key electronic systems from US peers Raytheon and United Technologies whose planned merger has necessitated asset sales.

In a statement, BAE said it would pay $1.925 billion (1.734 billion Euros) in cash for the military global positioning system (GPS) belonging to United subsidiary Collins Aerospace.

The British group is to acquire also Raytheon's airborne tactical radios business for a cash sum of $275 million.

"These assets have come to market as part of the regulatory process relating to the merger," the statement said.

BAE chief executive Charles Woodburn said the "proposed acquisitions, which are focused on areas of highest priority defence spending, will further enhance the group's opportunity for continued growth in electronic systems".