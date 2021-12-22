UrduPoint.com

BAE Systems, Brazil's Embraer Seek To Develop Eve EVTOL Aircraft For Defense Market

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:00 AM

BAE Systems, Brazil's Embraer Seek to Develop Eve eVTOL Aircraft for Defense Market

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) BAE Systems in the United Kingdom and Embraer in Brazil are joining forces to develop the latter company's Eve's electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle for defense sales, BAE said on Tuesday.

"BAE Systems and Embraer Defense & Security have announced plans to embark on a joint study to explore the development of Eve's electric eVTOL vehicle for the defense and security market," the press release said.

The joint study will build on Eve's development for the urban air mobility market and will look at how the aircraft could provide cost-effective, sustainable and adaptable capability as a defense variant, BAE explained.

"Engineers from BAE Systems' Air sector in Lancashire, UK, will work with the Embraer Defense & Security team based São José dos Campos, in Brazil to explore how a defense variant could be used for applications such as personnel transportation, surveillance, reconnaissance and disaster relief," BAE said.

The all-electric aircraft is part of Embraer's commitment toward more sustainable aviation and has come out of Eve, an independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem, BAE Systems Air sector Chief Operating Officer Ian Muldowney said in the release.

