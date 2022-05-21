BAE Systems Delivers Four Rebuilt CV90 Combat Vehicles to Norwegian Forces - Statement

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) BAE Systems announced it has delivered the first four of 20 modernized and rebuilt originally Swedish-built Ritek CV90 combat engineering vehicles to the Norwegian armed forces.

"The four vehicles are the first of 20 modernized CV90 engineering vehicles BAE Systems will deliver, in partnership with Ritek and the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency," the company said in press release on Friday.

BAE Systems serves as the main supplier while Ritek plays a central role in purchasing, logistics, final assembly and integration in the project, the release said.

About 20 Norwegian companies are now qualified suppliers of products and components for the CV90 vehicles, and an integral part of BAE Systems' Norwegian supply chain, the release added.

The CV90 Stridsforden is a family of Swedish-manufactured tracked combat vehicles designed during the mid-1980s to early 1990s. Export versions are fitted with Hagglunds E-series turrets, armed with either a 30mm Mark 44 or a 35mm Bushmaster auto-cannon.

