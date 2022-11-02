UrduPoint.com

BAE Systems Opens New $100Mln Navigation, Sensors Systems Complex In US State Of Iowa

Published November 02, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The British arms and aerospace company BAE Systems has opened a new $100 million complex as the center for its navigation and Global Positioning System (GPS) sensors business in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The company invested more than $100 million to build the state-of-the-art facility," the release said. "The site is home to BAE Systems' Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business, a leader in advanced GPS technology."

The 278,000-square-foot (25,827 square meter) facility combines BAE's design and production employees into a single center with modern manufacturing, engineering and office space, release said.

"Its design will provide flexible product flow to optimize efficiency, with room for growth. More than 800 BAE Systems employees will work at the Cedar Rapids site as the company continues to expand its workforce to accommodate business growth," the release added.

BAE Systems designs and produces advanced GPS technology that also improves security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defense applications, according to the release.

