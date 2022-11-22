UrduPoint.com

BAE Systems, Polish Industrial Group Sign Deal To Develop Combat Vehicles - Statement

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

BAE Systems, Polish Industrial Group Sign Deal to Develop Combat Vehicles - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) BAE Systems has reached a deal with a large Polish industrial combine to jointly develop combat and recovery vehicles, the United Kingdom-based aerospace and defense contractor announced in a press release on Monday.

"Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and BAE Systems today signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for combat and recovery vehicles," the release said.

Both BAE Systems and PGZ will expand the scope of their cooperation to support the Polish military's modernization projects and work toward securing critical capabilities of life-cycle support in Polish defense industry facilities, the release said.

"The main area of cooperation is the M88 Armored Recovery Vehicle program, which is a key part of the M1A2 Abrams tank procurement program announced by the Polish Ministry of National Defense earlier this year," the release added.

The M88A2 recovery vehicle answers the need for a cost-effective, self-supporting 70-ton capable recovery system for armored units, according to the release.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Tank Industry

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to ..

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to Form Tribunal on Russia

17 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had l ..

Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study

18 minutes ago
 French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Mold ..

French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Moldova

18 minutes ago
 Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with ..

Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with new entrant

18 minutes ago
 Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast ..

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast in Revised 2023 Draft Budget

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.