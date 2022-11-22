BAE Systems, Polish Industrial Group Sign Deal to Develop Combat Vehicles - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) BAE Systems has reached a deal with a large Polish industrial combine to jointly develop combat and recovery vehicles, the United Kingdom-based aerospace and defense contractor announced in a press release on Monday.

"Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and BAE Systems today signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for combat and recovery vehicles," the release said.

Both BAE Systems and PGZ will expand the scope of their cooperation to support the Polish military's modernization projects and work toward securing critical capabilities of life-cycle support in Polish defense industry facilities, the release said.

"The main area of cooperation is the M88 Armored Recovery Vehicle program, which is a key part of the M1A2 Abrams tank procurement program announced by the Polish Ministry of National Defense earlier this year," the release added.

The M88A2 recovery vehicle answers the need for a cost-effective, self-supporting 70-ton capable recovery system for armored units, according to the release.