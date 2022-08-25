BAE Systems Receives Over $107Mln Contract to Modernize Navy Destroyer - Release

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The US Navy announced in a press release that it has given BAE Systems a more than $107-million contract to modernize its guided missile destroyer Ross.

"BAE Systems has received a $107.7 million contract from the US Navy to modernize the guided missile destroyer USS Ross," the release said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will perform the modernization work at its Norfolk, Virginia shipyard, the release said.

"BAE Systems will dry-dock USS Ross to perform maintenance on the underwater hull, repair the ship's main propulsion system, preserve internal ballast and fuel tanks and external superstructure, and rehabilitate crew berthing and dining compartments," the release added.

The modernization project is scheduled to take more than 500 days and be completed in April 2024, allowing the vessel to perform another decade of active service, according to the release.

