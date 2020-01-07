BAE Systems Tests Long-Range Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Arctic Conditions - Statement

A long-range guided anti-tank missile capable of indirect fire recently completed an initial series of tests from an infantry fighting vehicle under Arctic conditions for the first time, BAE Systems disclosed in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) A long-range guided anti-tank missile capable of indirect fire recently completed an initial series of tests from an infantry fighting vehicle under Arctic conditions for the first time, BAE Systems disclosed in a press release on Tuesday.

"The testing, which took place in difficult arctic conditions, used a Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' Spike-LR (long-range) missile mounted on a BAE Systems Hagglunds' CV90 to defeat a target at more than 2,000 meters (1.2 miles)," the release said.

The exercise marks the first time an integrated version of an anti-tank guided missile has been launched from the CV90 infantry combat vehicle, the release added.

The advancement diversifies the CV90's operational capabilities on the battlefield by enabling indirect fire at long distances at both ground and air targets, boosting the vehicle's lethality while increasing crew safety, according to the release.