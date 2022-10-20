UrduPoint.com

BAE Systems To Make Titanium Castings For India's 155mm Artillery Howitzer

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022

BAE Systems to Make Titanium Castings for India's 155mm Artillery Howitzer - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United Kingdom-based BAE Systems has signed an agreement with India's PTC Industries to manufacture titanium castings needed to make 155mm howitzers in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the company announced in a press release.

"BAE Systems and PTC Industries have signed an agreement to manufacture titanium castings for the Indian 155mm M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) at PTC Industries' production facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India," the release said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, BAE Systems and PTC Industries will jointly produce the complex lightweight titanium castings and develop the tightly controlled fabrication process, thus ensuring the same parts can be manufactured in any future production of the M777 howitzers for India, the release said.

The first sub-systems will be produced by the end of 2022, the release also said.

"The production process at PTC Industries is being developed and qualified to deliver the long-term support for the 145 M777s we are delivering to India," the release added.

The agreement will allow BAE Systems and PTC Industries to jointly provide major structures to support the spares and repair program required to keep the guns available for the Indian Army, according to the release.

