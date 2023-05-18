UrduPoint.com

BAE Systems Wins $725Mln Contract To Keep Developing Precision Munitions - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:49 PM

BAE Systems Wins $725Mln Contract to Keep Developing Precision Munitions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) BAE Systems has won a $725 million US Army contract for continued research and development of guided munitions for long-range precision artillery fire, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

"US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) has awarded BAE Systems a three-year contract for continued research and development efforts in the advancement of precision guided munitions (PGM) to support the Army's long-range precision fire modernization efforts," the release said.

Under this contract, BAE Systems will team with DEVCOM AC to continue to advance the capabilities of precision cannon munitions to defeat fixed and moving targets in GPS degraded or denied environments at double the range of existing cannon-launched PGMs, the release explained.

"We have invested heavily to innovate and develop a highly maneuverable long-range fires capability that will support soldiers on the battlefield by providing lethality against high value targets," BAE Systems Vice President and General Manager of Weapon Systems Brent Butcher said in the release.

For nearly a decade, BAE Systems has been investing in the development of ultra-long range and hypervelocity munitions.� In 2021, the company was awarded a $16 million contract to mature and demonstrate the lethality of PGMs against long-range land-based targets, the release noted.

