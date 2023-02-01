UrduPoint.com

BAE Wins $651Mln Deal To Integrate Software In US Air Force Missile Systems - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) BAE Systems has won a more than $650 million contract to integrate current and future new hardware with the US Air Force's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Minuteman and Sentinel systems, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"This contract provides for services support for both the Minuteman III and Sentinel Systems Directorates to ensure the integration of current and future hardware, software, testing, and modifications with the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Weapon Systems," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract modification awarded to BAE for sustaining engineering services is worth $651,593,380, the release added.

Work on the project will be performed at Hill Air Force Base in the US state of Utah over the next two years and is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025, the release said.

