Baerbock Convenes Call Of G7 Foreign Ministers Over 'Russia Crisis' - Berlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) German Foreign Minister convened a call of G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss "the Russia crisis," the German Foreign Ministry said.
"Foreign Minister @ABaerbock convened a call of @G7 Foreign Ministers, today. The G7 continue to closely coordinate on the #Russia crisis," the ministry tweeted.