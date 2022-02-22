Baerbock Convenes Call of G7 Foreign Ministers Over 'Russia Crisis' - Berlin

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:21 PM

German Foreign Minister convened a call of G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss "the Russia crisis," the German Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) German Foreign Minister convened a call of G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss "the Russia crisis," the German Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister @ABaerbock convened a call of @G7 Foreign Ministers, today. The G7 continue to closely coordinate on the #Russia crisis," the ministry tweeted.

More Stories From World

