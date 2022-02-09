UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday presented Jennifer Morgan, the American at the helm of Greenpeace International, as her top climate change envoy.

"I am glad that the German international climate policy is getting a face today, a face that is well-known globally... Jennifer Morgan, I greet you officially," she said at a press conference.

Morgan will become the special envoy for international climate policy in the German Foreign Office on March 1, the top diplomat said.

The 55-year-old US national was also named as designated state secretary and will take up that job in the Foreign Office as soon as she is naturalized.

Baerbock said that Morgan would spearhead Germany's national climate outreach campaign using her connections and expertise.

She stressed Germany had ambitious climate goals. It includes phasing out coal by 2038 and closing the remaining nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

