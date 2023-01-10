Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her Visit to Kharkiv - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised Ukraine new arms supplies during an unannounced visit to Kharkiv, according to a statement published by the German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

"In all parts of Ukraine, from Kharkiv to Kherson and Kiev, people should know that they can count on our solidarity and support," the minister said.

The support includes further arms shipments as well as "winter aid" in the form of generators, power converters, fuel and blankets, she added.