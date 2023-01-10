UrduPoint.com

Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her Visit To Kharkiv - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her Visit to Kharkiv - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised Ukraine new arms supplies during an unannounced visit to Kharkiv, according to a statement published by the German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised Ukraine new arms supplies during an unannounced visit to Kharkiv, according to a statement published by the German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"In all parts of Ukraine, from Kharkiv to Kherson and Kiev, people should know that they can count on our solidarity and support," the minister said.

The support includes further arms shipments as well as "winter aid" in the form of generators, power converters, fuel and blankets, she added.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Visit Kherson Kharkiv Kiev All From

Recent Stories

WB maintains Pakistan's GDP growth forecast at 2% ..

WB maintains Pakistan's GDP growth forecast at 2% for FY23

35 seconds ago
 Pashinyan Says Some CSTO Allies Closer With Azerba ..

Pashinyan Says Some CSTO Allies Closer With Azerbaijan Than With Armenia

37 seconds ago
 UAE&#039;s Jay Vine crowned Australian ITT Champio ..

UAE&#039;s Jay Vine crowned Australian ITT Champion

22 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates DUPHAT 2023

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates DUPHAT 2023

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives winners of 3rd Mohamm ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives winners of 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Globa ..

22 minutes ago
 IPC Minister, Argentinian ambassador discuss scope ..

IPC Minister, Argentinian ambassador discuss scope of cooperation in sports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.