Baerbock Proposes To Suspend EU Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

Published August 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday proposed to suspend the European Union's visa facilitation agreement with Russia and the issuance of multi-year visas to Russians.

