Baerbock Proposes to Suspend EU Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday proposed to suspend the European Union's visa facilitation agreement with Russia and the issuance of multi-year visas to Russians.

"My suggestion would be.

.. to suspend the visa facilitation agreement so as not to issue multi-year visas anymore, in order to enable the countries that are particularly affected by this issue to check exactly for what purposes this visa will be issued," Baerbock told reporters.