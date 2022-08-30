Baerbock Proposes To Suspend EU Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday proposed to suspend the European Union's visa facilitation agreement with Russia and the issuance of multi-year visas to Russians.
"My suggestion would be.
.. to suspend the visa facilitation agreement so as not to issue multi-year visas anymore, in order to enable the countries that are particularly affected by this issue to check exactly for what purposes this visa will be issued," Baerbock told reporters.