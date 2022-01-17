Baerbock Says Will Discuss Intensification of Negotiations in Normandy Format With Lavrov

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she would discuss the intensification of negotiations in the Normandy format with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on January 18.

"Today we talked about the ideas on how we can ensure the promotion of the quadripartite format at all levels. I will talk about this tomorrow with the Russian foreign minister," Baerbock said at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.