Baerbock Tells Lavrov Germany Aims To Have Open Dialogue With Russia - Berlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:53 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Berlin aims to have an open dialogue with Russia during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the German Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Berlin aims to have an open dialogue with Russia during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the German Foreign Ministry said.

"Phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. We want honest and open dialogue. The territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be violated. We need progress in the Normandy format,"the ministry tweeted,

