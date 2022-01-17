German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will discuss arms supplies to Ukraine while in Kiev, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday, adding that Berlin's position on the issue has not changed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will discuss arms supplies to Ukraine while in Kiev, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday, adding that Berlin's position on the issue has not changed.

"The position of the Federal government is to pursue a restrictive policy of arms imports ...

We provide support in other areas that are also related to the military," Sasse told reporters, adding that Berlin's position "remains the same on this issue."

The ministry also mentioned that Germany has offered assistance to Ukraine after a recent cyber attack.

In addition, a government spokesman said Germany hopes that high-level discussions in the Normany Format will be held in near future.