Baerbock To Visit Ukraine Ahead Of Trip To Russia - German Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 14, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Baerbock to Visit Ukraine Ahead of Trip to Russia - German Foreign Ministry

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine before traveling to Russia to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the German ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Frida

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine before traveling to Russia to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the German ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Friday.

"Minister Baerbock will continue her inaugural visits next week, on Monday, January 17, she will travel to Kiev to meet with Foreign Minister Kuleba and President Zelenskyy," the spokesman said, adding that the minister will also meet with representatives of the OSCE monitoring mission and discuss Ukraine's hydrogen strategy.

The ministry also said that Baerbock will then travel to Moscow to discuss European security, bilateral relations and international issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

