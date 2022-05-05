UrduPoint.com

Baerbock To Visit Ukraine In Near Future - Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Baerbock to Visit Ukraine in Near Future - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine in near future, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, adding that the recent phone conversation between President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was a good sign.

"This is a good event. Before and after (this conversation), I had intensive conversations with the Federal president. And we have established that the result of the conversation will be that the foreign minister will be in Ukraine in the near future," Scholz said after his meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

