UrduPoint.com

Baerbock's Words About Support For Ukraine Misunderstood - Foreign Ministry's Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Baerbock's Words About Support for Ukraine Misunderstood - Foreign Ministry's Spokesman

The German federal government believes the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that she is going to support Ukraine as much as necessary, regardless of her voters' opinion, have been taken out of context, ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The German Federal government believes the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that she is going to support Ukraine as much as necessary, regardless of her voters' opinion, have been taken out of context, ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Friday.

"It is important to understand what context it is put in. The foreign minister is convinced that we should continue to support Ukraine, that it is in Germany's interests and in the interest of the German people. We should not be further blackmailed by Russia," Burger said during a press briefing on Friday, noting that Germany should instead do what it deems "right," namely support Ukraine in its "fight for independence."

According to the spokesman, Baerbock also said that this policy had to have social consequences, and Germans should not be left on their own amid such issues as high energy prices that Russia used as a "weapon".

Burger also noted that it was important to understand what context such words are put in before sharing them everywhere.

On Wednesday, during her speech in Prague, Baerbock promised to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, regardless of the opinion of German voters, which caused a lot of condemnation in Germany, especially among the opposition parties. Ex-leader of the Left party Sahra Wagenknecht described Baerbock's statement as a "mistake" and a "danger" for the country, while co-leader of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel called for the Minister's resignation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Condemnation Russia German Germany Prague Independence Alice Government Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

DC West visits temporary residences being establis ..

DC West visits temporary residences being established for flood victims

54 seconds ago
 Greenpeace drops boulders on UK seabed to curb bot ..

Greenpeace drops boulders on UK seabed to curb bottom-trawling fishing

58 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says NATO Cannot Be Strong Without Turkey

Erdogan Says NATO Cannot Be Strong Without Turkey

16 minutes ago
 Raiwind's Tablighi congregation committee meets Ch ..

Raiwind's Tablighi congregation committee meets Chief Minister Punjab

16 minutes ago
 'Mechanism being introduced in Auqaf dept for prop ..

'Mechanism being introduced in Auqaf dept for proper monitoring of staff'

16 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 3 bln for reconstructi ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 3 bln for reconstruction in flood hit Gilgit Baltist ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.