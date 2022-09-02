The German federal government believes the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that she is going to support Ukraine as much as necessary, regardless of her voters' opinion, have been taken out of context, ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The German Federal government believes the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that she is going to support Ukraine as much as necessary, regardless of her voters' opinion, have been taken out of context, ministry's spokesman Christopher Burger said on Friday.

"It is important to understand what context it is put in. The foreign minister is convinced that we should continue to support Ukraine, that it is in Germany's interests and in the interest of the German people. We should not be further blackmailed by Russia," Burger said during a press briefing on Friday, noting that Germany should instead do what it deems "right," namely support Ukraine in its "fight for independence."

According to the spokesman, Baerbock also said that this policy had to have social consequences, and Germans should not be left on their own amid such issues as high energy prices that Russia used as a "weapon".

Burger also noted that it was important to understand what context such words are put in before sharing them everywhere.

On Wednesday, during her speech in Prague, Baerbock promised to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, regardless of the opinion of German voters, which caused a lot of condemnation in Germany, especially among the opposition parties. Ex-leader of the Left party Sahra Wagenknecht described Baerbock's statement as a "mistake" and a "danger" for the country, while co-leader of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel called for the Minister's resignation.