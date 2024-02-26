Baez Sweeps To Rio Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Sebastian Baez eased past Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone in straight sets to win the Rio ATP clay-court tournament on Sunday for his fifth title.
Baez, 23, defeated the 113th-ranked Navone, who came through qualifying, 6-2, 6-1 and will rise to a career-high 21 in the world on Monday.
"All week I felt so good here. I said before, I compare it to home because of the crowd, the people, everything," Baez said.
"In the pre-season I did one week here, so I know this place, I know the people and I enjoyed my time inside and outside the court.
"
Navone hadn't won a match on the main tour before the Rio tournament but made the final in style by defeating defending champion Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.
However, he never settled on Sunday, quickly slipping a double break down to trail 4-0 on his way to defeat in 83 minutes.
Baez converted six of his 14 break points.
"I think it's so important because in your first final you'll be more nervous," added Baez.
"I think I did so well in the start in both sets, so I think that was the key."
