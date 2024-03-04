Open Menu

Baez Wins Chile Open Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Baez wins Chile Open title

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Argentine second seed Sebastian Baez clinched his second ATP title in as many weeks with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win over Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the final of the Chile Open on Monday.

Baez won 70% of all points on his first serve and converted five of 16 break points to prevail in two hours and 14 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica.

"I dedicate this to the people who support me, and also to those who don't, who are the ones who motivate me," the 23-year-old said.

Baez's triumph in the ATP 250 event came seven days after he clinched the ATP 500 Rio Open crown.

His sixth career title will see him rise two places to No. 19 in the world rankings - his highest ever position.

And he believes anything is possible after a superb start to 2024.

"The challenge is to try to have success in the Masters 1000 or Grand Slam tournaments," Baez said.

"The difference between the world's top players is very small, they are separated by small details. We see many of the top 10 players lose in ATP 250 or 500 events. That shows that anything is possible." Enditem

Related Topics

World Chile Turkish Lira Event All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World