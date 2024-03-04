Baez Wins Chile Open Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Argentine second seed Sebastian Baez clinched his second ATP title in as many weeks with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win over Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the final of the Chile Open on Monday.
Baez won 70% of all points on his first serve and converted five of 16 break points to prevail in two hours and 14 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica.
"I dedicate this to the people who support me, and also to those who don't, who are the ones who motivate me," the 23-year-old said.
Baez's triumph in the ATP 250 event came seven days after he clinched the ATP 500 Rio Open crown.
His sixth career title will see him rise two places to No. 19 in the world rankings - his highest ever position.
And he believes anything is possible after a superb start to 2024.
"The challenge is to try to have success in the Masters 1000 or Grand Slam tournaments," Baez said.
"The difference between the world's top players is very small, they are separated by small details. We see many of the top 10 players lose in ATP 250 or 500 events. That shows that anything is possible." Enditem
