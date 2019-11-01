UrduPoint.com
Bag With Explosives Found At Arrival Terminal Of New Delhi's Airport - Reports

Security measures have been tightened in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a bag with RDX explosives was found at its Arrival Terminal in the early hours of Friday, media reported, citing Indian law enforces

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Security measures have been tightened in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a bag with RDX explosives was found at its Arrival Terminal in the early hours of Friday, media reported, citing Indian law enforces.

The bag with explosives was found at about 1:00 a.m.

local time on Friday [19:30 on Thursday GMT] near Gate 2 of the Arrival Terminal, India Today newspaper reported.

Right after the bag was found, police, bomb and dog squads were deployed to the site to check the content of the bag, according to the media.

Sources in the airport said that the incident caused panic among passengers, as entries to the terminal were blocked for some time.

The roads to the terminal have also been blocked, the newspaper added.

