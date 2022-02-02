Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

The international airport of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad came under rocket fire on Wednesday in a second such attack in one week, Iraqi broadcaster Rudaw reported

The media has not specified the details yet.

Last week, the Baghdad airport came under another rocket attack. Rocket shells impacted a temporary aircraft parking of Iraqi Airways. Two airliners were damaged. To date, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident.