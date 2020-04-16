Baghdad Airport Head Fired After Allowing 3 People on Board Evacuation Flight - Ministry

The Iraqi Transport Ministry dismissed the Baghdad International Airport's head after three people were allowed to fly to Jordan on a special charter flight to evacuate Iraqi nationals, according to a press release obtained by Sputnik on Thursday

Only crew members are allowed to board the plane, bound for third countries to evacuate citizens.

"Transport Minister [Abdullah Laibi] ordered to dismiss the director of the Baghdad airport and replace him after a violation of the flight conditions he allowed three passengers to board an Iraqi airline heading to the Amman airport in Jordan, dedicated specifically for the evacuation of Iraqi citizens," the press release said.

The ministry will also form a commission to investigate the incident.

According to the Shafaq news agency, citing sources, one of the three passengers aboard the plane that landed in Amman is an Egyptian national.

The sources said that the Jordanian authorities detained and sent back to Baghdad the three passengers and the Iraqi Deputy Transport Minister Salman Bahadili, who forced the crew to allow these passengers to board the flight.