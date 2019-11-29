UrduPoint.com
Baghdad Apologized For Attack On Iranian Consulate Amid Massive Unrest - Tehran

Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim on Thursday apologized for the recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf in phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered in front of the consulate and set fire to the building. Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran strongly disapproved of these actions. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, adding that it sought to harm bilateral relations.

"After the attack on the Iranian consulate general in Najaf, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim apologized for the malicious actions [of demonstrators] and reaffirmed his country's commitment to protect diplomatic facilities and Iranian diplomats during a telephone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister," the statement said.

Witnesses told Sputnik that dozens of demonstrators were injured in ensuing clashes with security officers close to the consulate. According to a security source, more than 80 people were injured. A curfew was imposed in the province in response to these developments.

Similar violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October. Over 350 people have been killed and some 15,000 others injured so far. The people are rallying against corruption, low living standards and unemployment.

