Baghdad, Beirut Discuss Oil Exports, Energy Cooperation - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Iraqi government delegation has discussed oil exports and energy cooperation with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Friday.

Besides Jabbar, the delegation includes Trade Minister Alaa al-Jabouri and Minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Aziz.

"The Iraqi delegation of ministers discussed with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab mechanisms of exporting Iraq's oil to Lebanon and ways to enhance this sector," Jabbar said at a press conference in Beirut, as quoted by the state-run Iraqi news Agency (INA).

The minister also expressed hope for increased bilateral cooperation in other spheres, including agriculture and public health.

"The Iraqi market is a promising one. We held talks on reasons over the weak presence of Lebanese companies in Iraq and how to strengthen it," Jabbar said.

The delegation also discussed with Diab the return of Lebanon's agricultural businesses to Iraq, as well as Beirut's experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Jabbar added.

Lebanon's energy sector has been heavily hit by new sanctions against Syria under the so-called Caesar Act, signed by US President Donald Trump in late 2019. Restrictions affect almost all areas of Syria's economy, as well as all foreign companies and individuals who have cooperation ties or do businesses with the Syrian government.

Local experts and politicians warn that the Caesar law may have more dire repercussions for Beirut than for Damascus, as Lebanon has already been experiencing the severe financial and economic crises for months and also hosts over 1.5 million refugees from Syria, nearly a half of Lebanon's four million population. The sanctions can create new devastating issues that will take several years to resolve, according to experts.

In late June, when addressing the European Union and the United Nations, Diab demanded that Lebanon be excluded from the sanctions policy against Syria.