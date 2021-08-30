UrduPoint.com

Baghdad Conference For Cooperation And Partnership: Al-Othaimeen Calls On The Islamic And International Community To Support Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 11:22 AM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, called on the Islamic, Arab, and international community to support Iraq and its government to establish security, stability, development, and reconstruction, and bring peace without interfering in its internal affairs

In a statement delivered at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on August 28, 2021, Al-Othaimeen asserted that the OIC and its organs bless all efforts and good endeavors to support Iraq's unity, territorial integrity, security, stability, reconstruction to continue its leading role in the Islamic and Arab world.

Al-Othaimeen pointed out that Iraq stands on the threshold of a new stage to restore security, stability, reconstruction, and development, which requires regional and international support to strengthen the pillars of security, peace, stability, development, partnership, and cooperation with all stakeholders, within the framework of respecting its sovereignty over its land and people.

Al-Othaimeen added that the OIC encourages the efforts of Saudi Arabia and its leadership, as the Chair of the current session of the Islamic Summit, and the efforts of all partners to support Iraq politically and economically in reconstruction and development.

On the other hand, the Secretary-General stressed the urgent need to support Iraq's efforts to defeat terrorism and extremism to fully undertake its role in collective development, partnership, cooperation, and security.

