Baghdad Eyes Direct Land Trade Route Between Russia, Iraq - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

Iraq seeks to establish a land-based trade route with Russia that it hopes will serve as a boost in economic ties between the two countries, Iraqi Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Hamid al-Husseini said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Iraq seeks to establish a land-based trade route with Russia that it hopes will serve as a boost in economic ties between the two countries, Iraqi Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Hamid al-Husseini said on Thursday.

"We have great opportunities for mutual trade. I really hope that Russian goods of the agricultural, electric power industry and construction materials will appear on the Iraqi market.

And I also hope that Iraqi goods will appear on the Russian market," the diplomat said at a meeting with the chairman of the Federation Council's committee on science, education and culture, Liliya Gumerova.

Al-Husseini said that he had been informed a day prior that the Iraqi cabinet of ministers had greenlit the establishment of a direct trade route between Russia and Iraq.

The same day, al-Husseini took part in the Kremlin ceremony in which he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin his letter of credentials.

