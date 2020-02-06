Baghdad Eyes Direct Land Trade Route Between Russia, Iraq - Ambassador

Iraq seeks to establish a land-based trade route with Russia that it hopes will serve as a boost in economic ties between the two countries, Iraqi Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Hamid al-Husseini said on Thursday

"We have great opportunities for mutual trade. I really hope that Russian goods of the agricultural, electric power industry and construction materials will appear on the Iraqi market.

And I also hope that Iraqi goods will appear on the Russian market," the diplomat said at a meeting with the chairman of the Federation Council's committee on science, education and culture, Liliya Gumerova.

Al-Husseini said that he had been informed a day prior that the Iraqi cabinet of ministers had greenlit the establishment of a direct trade route between Russia and Iraq.

The same day, al-Husseini took part in the Kremlin ceremony in which he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin his letter of credentials.