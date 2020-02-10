Baghdad Hopes Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission to Convene in Moscow in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Baghdad hopes that the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission will convene in Moscow in April, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini said on Monday, adding that Iraq would be represented by the foreign minister.

"We hope that the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission will be held in April. The head of the Foreign Ministry will come to Moscow as the Iraqi co-chair of the commission. We expect that around 20 agreements will be signed," Al-Husseini said at a meeting with senior Russian lawmaker Yury Fedorov.