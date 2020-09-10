Baghdad International Airport Hit by Fresh Rocket Attack - Official Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A Katyusha rocket fell on Thursday in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, Iraq's Security Media Cell, an official outlet providing information about the country's security, has said, adding that the attack caused no casualties.

According to the service, the rocket was fired from the Iraqi capital's Al-Furat neighborhood, located near the airport area.

Baghdad's airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield, and the city's Green Zone that hosts government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions frequently suffer from rocket attacks.

The most recent attack occurred on Sunday and caused material losses. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered an investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday, Al-Kadhimi's spokesman, Ahmed Mullah Talal, said that Iraq's intelligence service had obtained accurate information on the militants who were behind the rocket attacks on the country's military bases and civilian objects. Details will be released shortly, according to Talal.