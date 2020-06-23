Baghdad International Airport Hit By Rocket Fire, No Damage Caused - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A rocket has struck Baghdad International Airport on Monday, Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported, citing the country's security forces, noting that no damage has been caused by the attack.

Earlier in the day, INA reported that the Iraqi security forces discovered a launch system loaded with ready-to-launch missiles in Baghdad.

The media said that the rocket was fired from a settlement near Abu Ghraib city to the west of the capital city.

Rocket attacks regularly target the "green zone" of the Iraqi capital, where government offices and embassies are located, as well as Baghdad International Airport. Such incidents usually do not lead to casualties among the population or to significant damage.