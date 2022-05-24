(@FahadShabbir)

The ongoing 23rd edition of the International Book Fair held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was suspended Monday due to a strong dust storm

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:The ongoing 23rd edition of the International Book Fair held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was suspended Monday due to a strong dust storm.

The book fair, which kicked off on May 19, has attracted more than 100 local and foreign exhibitors with publishing houses from 21 countries, according to Alaa Hassan from the exhibition media office.

The fair has witnessed a good turnout as many Iraqis believe it is a good opportunity to obtain suitable books from various sources.

Many artistic and cultural events, in addition to seminars in various fields, are also held during the book fair with the participation of cultural, art, and political figures.

To compensate for the suspension on Monday, the exhibition will extend to May 29 instead of May 28, said Hassan.