UrduPoint.com

Baghdad Int'l Book Fair Suspended Due To Sandstorm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm

The ongoing 23rd edition of the International Book Fair held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was suspended Monday due to a strong dust storm

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:The ongoing 23rd edition of the International Book Fair held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was suspended Monday due to a strong dust storm.

The book fair, which kicked off on May 19, has attracted more than 100 local and foreign exhibitors with publishing houses from 21 countries, according to Alaa Hassan from the exhibition media office.

The fair has witnessed a good turnout as many Iraqis believe it is a good opportunity to obtain suitable books from various sources.

Many artistic and cultural events, in addition to seminars in various fields, are also held during the book fair with the participation of cultural, art, and political figures.

To compensate for the suspension on Monday, the exhibition will extend to May 29 instead of May 28, said Hassan.

Related Topics

Storm Baghdad May Media From

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

33 minutes ago
 Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan gov ..

Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan govt

17 seconds ago
 Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

20 seconds ago
 Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

23 seconds ago
 DC chairs introductory meeting

DC chairs introductory meeting

14 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe hosts elephant summit to discuss elephant ..

Zimbabwe hosts elephant summit to discuss elephant management

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.