(@imziishan)

Iraq has invited foreign companies to participate in the country's postwar reconstruction efforts, Dara Reshid, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and General Municipalities told Sputnik in an interview

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Iraq has invited foreign companies to participate in the country's postwar reconstruction efforts, Dara Reshid, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and General Municipalities told Sputnik in an interview.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), which had operated in the middle Eastern country for years.

"We need ... international support institutions and companies to come to Iraq and give us their experts and talents, so that we can cope," Reshid said on the sidelines of the Iraq Petroleum conference in London.

The deputy minister also said that Iraq had a very good investment policy that was meant to encourage foreign companies to do business in the country.

"For us, we are a neutral country and we welcome all countries from all over the world, especially the ones that helped us in the coalition against [IS] to come forward and do their business," Reshid said.

Iraq's infrastructure was devastated by the conflict with IS, which started in 2014 after an insurgency escalated into civil war and ended in 2017. During that time the terrorist group captured several of Iraq's major cities, which suffered severe damage from US-led airstrikes against terrorists.

In the northern city of Mosul alone, over half of the public buildings were destroyed, with thousands of dwellings now in need of repair. In 2018, Iraq received billions of Dollars in credit lines, loans and investment from Turkey, Gulf Arab allies and the United States.