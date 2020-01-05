Baghdad Lodges Official Complaint With UN Security Council Over Soleimani Killing -Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry is submitting an official complaint with the UN Security Council over the US attack that killed Iran's Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad, Al-Arabiya reported.

The Iraqi parliamentary committee on national security has previously announced intention to request the government prepare an official complaint against the US to international organizations.