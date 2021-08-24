Baghdad Not in Talks With Moscow Over Purchase of S-400 Systems - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Iraq is not discussing imports of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"Regarding the issue of purchasing the S-400, this is not true. Discussions about it were held ten or eight years ago," the minister said when asked to comment about reports that talks about the Russian air defense systems are underway.

At the same time, Hussein said that Iraq and Russia interact on military and defense issues.