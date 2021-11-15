Baghdad Plans to Send 1st Flight to Bring Back Iraqis From Belarusian Border - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Iraq is planning to send on November 18 its first flight to repatriate its citizens who are currently trying to enter Europe through the Belarusian border, the Iraqi news Agency reported on Sunday, citing the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the week, Iraq suspended direct flights to Belarus in light of the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border.

The Arab country's embassies in Moscow and Warsaw are coordinating the effort to bring back those Iraqi citizens who are stranded at the border and willing to return to their home country.