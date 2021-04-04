UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdad Proposes Iraq-Egypt-Jordan Leaders' Summit On April 8 - Source

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Baghdad Proposes Iraq-Egypt-Jordan Leaders' Summit on April 8 - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Iraqi leadership has proposed to hold a trilateral leaders' summit with Egypt and Jordan in Baghdad on Thursday next week, a source told Sputnik.

The meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II was initially scheduled to take place in late March.

It was indefinitely postponed after Egypt experience a deadly train crash and the blockage of the Suez Canal in the same week.

"Baghdad proposed to hold the summit next Thursday," the government source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway to bring the three Arab countries closer together and forge a united front to impart solutions to tackle the region's many ills.

Earlier in February, top Egyptian, Iraqi and Jordanian diplomats held talks to discuss common interests and preparations for a leaders' summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Suez Baghdad Same February March Sunday Government Top Arab

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

21 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

36 minutes ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

51 minutes ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

51 minutes ago

ET’s dry car wash service conserves 33 million l ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.