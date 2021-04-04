Baghdad Proposes Iraq-Egypt-Jordan Leaders' Summit on April 8 - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Iraqi leadership has proposed to hold a trilateral leaders' summit with Egypt and Jordan in Baghdad on Thursday next week, a source told Sputnik.

The meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II was initially scheduled to take place in late March.

It was indefinitely postponed after Egypt experience a deadly train crash and the blockage of the Suez Canal in the same week.

"Baghdad proposed to hold the summit next Thursday," the government source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway to bring the three Arab countries closer together and forge a united front to impart solutions to tackle the region's many ills.

Earlier in February, top Egyptian, Iraqi and Jordanian diplomats held talks to discuss common interests and preparations for a leaders' summit.