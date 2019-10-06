UrduPoint.com
Baghdad Provincial Governor Resigns Amid Anti-Government Protests - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Baghdad Governor Falah Al Jazairi has resigned amid the ongoing mass anti-government protests in the country, and the Provincial Council has voted to adopt his resignation, a source in the council told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The governor of Baghdad resigned from his post on Sunday and members of the Provincial Council voted in favor of his resignation. Candidates have five days to submit their applications for the post," the source said.

Iraq has been facing the protests since October 1.

The protests have turned violent as the security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The protesters call for the government to be dismissed. Moreover, they demand jobs, economic reforms and fight against corruption. Not a single party or political leader claimed to be behind these protests. According to latest reports, 113 people were killed in clashes with security forces and more than 4,000 people were injured over this period.

