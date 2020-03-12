Iraq condemns the latest rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops and sees it as an act undercutting the counter-terrorism battle on its soil, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iraq condemns the latest rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops and sees it as an act undercutting the counter-terrorism battle on its soil, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, more than a dozen Katyusha rockets struck the Camp Taji base, located 17 miles north of Baghdad. Three coalition personnel, including two US citizens and one UK national, died as a result, while 12 others sustained injuries.

"This attack is a hostile act that undermines counter-terrorism efforts and opens the possibility for reemergence of IS [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] cells .

.. We reiterate that we do not accept such actions and condemn them," the ministry said.

The ministry, together with the security services, is carefully following an investigation to determine those responsible for the attack, the statement added.

The head of the US Central Command, Kenneth McKenzie, meanwhile, has already claimed that pro-Iranian militias were likely behind the attack.