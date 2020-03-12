UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdad Says Attack On US-Led Coalition's Taji Base Undercuts Anti-Terror Fight

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Baghdad Says Attack on US-Led Coalition's Taji Base Undercuts Anti-Terror Fight

Iraq condemns the latest rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops and sees it as an act undercutting the counter-terrorism battle on its soil, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iraq condemns the latest rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops and sees it as an act undercutting the counter-terrorism battle on its soil, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, more than a dozen Katyusha rockets struck the Camp Taji base, located 17 miles north of Baghdad. Three coalition personnel, including two US citizens and one UK national, died as a result, while 12 others sustained injuries.

"This attack is a hostile act that undermines counter-terrorism efforts and opens the possibility for reemergence of IS [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] cells .

.. We reiterate that we do not accept such actions and condemn them," the ministry said.

The ministry, together with the security services, is carefully following an investigation to determine those responsible for the attack, the statement added.

The head of the US Central Command, Kenneth McKenzie, meanwhile, has already claimed that pro-Iranian militias were likely behind the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Iraq Died Baghdad United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

21 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

21 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

51 minutes ago

Power suspension schedule for Friday

3 minutes ago

Russian Mission to UN Takes Preventive Measures Am ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.