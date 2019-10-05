UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdad Says In Contact With Anti-Government Protesters To Meet 'Legitimate' Demands

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Baghdad Says in Contact With Anti-Government Protesters to Meet 'Legitimate' Demands

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Baghdad maintains contacts with delegates of protesters from across Iraq to meet their demands, the office of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday.

The Iraqi capital and southern regions have seen a wave of violent protests since Tuesday. Protesters demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end of corruption. The rallies have turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. The security forces also reported about unidentified snipers shooting at both officers and demonstrators. The death toll in protests across the country has already reached 50, according to the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights.

"We are currently in contact with an influential group of representatives of demonstrators in Baghdad. An agreement has been reached to meet their legitimate requirements," the office said.

The office also reported about "contacts with some representatives of demonstrators in Al Diwaniyah, Najaf and Dhi Qar, which resulted in the implementation of their legitimate demands."

Earlier, Mahdi said in a televised address that there was no "magic" solution to all problems, but promised payments to low-income families.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Iraq Baghdad All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

2 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

1 hour ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

1 hour ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.