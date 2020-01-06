Baghdad Set to Tell US Ambassador of Decision to Expel American Troops on Monday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is expected to notify the US ambassador in Baghdad later on Monday that American troops will have to leave the country, NBC news reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Mahdi is also supposed to ask the United States about a timeline needed to implement the withdrawal, the broadcaster said late on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from the country. The government is currently working to implement this decision.

The vote followed a US airstrike on Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, on Friday.

Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, protesting the use of its territory by the US for attacks on other countries.