UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdad Set To Tell US Ambassador Of Decision To Expel American Troops On Monday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Baghdad Set to Tell US Ambassador of Decision to Expel American Troops on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is expected to notify the US ambassador in Baghdad later on Monday that American troops will have to leave the country, NBC news reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Mahdi is also supposed to ask the United States about a timeline needed to implement the withdrawal, the broadcaster said late on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from the country. The government is currently working to implement this decision.

The vote followed a US airstrike on Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, on Friday.

Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, protesting the use of its territory by the US for attacks on other countries.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Iran Parliament Vote Iraq Baghdad United States Sunday From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Saad Rafiq sustains minor injury after fire erupte ..

9 minutes ago

Iran-US tensions: FM Qureshi calls his Iranian, Sa ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 January 2020

41 minutes ago

Man selling 12-year old daughter for sexual abuse ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai sets the pace for disruptive gove ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.