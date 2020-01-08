MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Baghdad will lodge a protest over the use of Iraqi territory for US-Iran hostilities, a representative of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party in Russia told Sputnik following Tehran's retribution attack on US military bases in Iraq.

"The government will lodge a protest against the use of Iraqi territory for hostilities between the United States and Iran," Khoshavi Babakr said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at the Ain Al Assad airbase and a facility in Erbil housing American military personnel in revenge for the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran's attacks had been carried out in self-defense and were in line with the UN Charter.

Iraq earlier harshly condemned the Soleimani killing and asked US-led coalition troops to leave the country.